In appreciation for the service they provide to the community, Danny’s Jewelry is offering free installed watch batteries for Wickenburg’s first responders including firefighters, police, paramedics and EMTs.
“Thank you from Danny’s to all of these brave men and women. Stop by the store and your battery will be replaced and installed,” said Shop Owner Diana Conly.
For questions or more information call (928)684-5823. Danny’s is located at 275 N. Tegner St. (left of Ace).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.