72nd Annual Gold Rush Days – Thursday thru Sunday, Feb. 13 – 16. Special insert for details.
Mini ‘Big Sit’ for Birds 9 – 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at The Preserve. Learn about birding and Citizen Science. For more information call (928) 684-2772.
Arizona’s Wildlife 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at the Preserve. Learn about Arizona wildlife. For more information call (928) 684-2772.
Guided Bird Walk 8:15 – 10:15 Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Preserve. Wear sturdy shoes and bring your binoculars. For more information call (928) 684-2772.
DCWM Desert Adventure Tour and Dutch Oven Workshop 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. Reserve and pay for your seat before 02/14. For more information call (928) 684-2272.
The Finest Hour: Celebrating the Music that Ended WWII 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Webb. Featuring Davina and the Vagabonds & Hot Club of Cowtown. For tickets call (928) 684-6624 or go online dewpac.org.
Free Nutrition Education 12 – 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19th at Hospital Activity Room 520 Rose Lane. Bring your lunch. Debra Loder, RDN presents Plant Based Eating. For more information call (928) 684-5421.
Wickenburg Senior Center Potluck 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at the Wise Owl Senior Center. Everyone bring something to the table. Sign-up at the Wise Owl. Call for more information (928) 684-7894 ext. 427.
