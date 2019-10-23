Guest Column
By Amy Brown
Town Clerk
Serving on a Town of Wickenburg commission, board, or committee is one of the most effective ways for citizens to influence Town policies and activities. Volunteering provides an opportunity for citizen participation in the process of government. Being a committee member also serves as a training ground for citizens to learn and increase their knowledge and skills by working with a variety of people on issues that might not otherwise be a part of their private lives.
To be eligible for an appointment, volunteers must have interest or knowledge in the committee’s subject matter. Volunteers should also be available to meet at the committee’s regular meeting time. Residency in the Town of Wickenburg is required.
Individuals interested in volunteering for a committee must complete an application form by Nov. 18. The application can be found on the Town website at www.wickenburgaz.org/commission or at Town Hall. Applications are kept on file for one calendar year.
The Town of Wickenburg currently has openings on the following commissions:
• Airport Commission (4 positions)
• Board of Adjustment (4 position)
•Economic Development Commission (four positions)
• Finance Advisory Commission (two positions)
• Library Commission (three positions)
• Parks & Recreation Commission (three positions)
• Planning & Zoning Commission (three positions)
• Public Safety Retirement Board (one position)
• Trails Commission (one position)
For more information or questions, please attend a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 6 in council chambers or contact the town clerk at (928) 684-5451 ext. 1517 or abrown@wickenburgaz.org.
