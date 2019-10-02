By Shawn Byrne
Homeowners everywhere want the security of fire insurance at a reasonable cost, and insurance providers want to be certain their risks are minimized with a nearby fire station at the ready in case the worst-case scenario erupts.
Those two concepts are clashing at Wickenburg Ranch, and the residents there may be the ones feeling the pinch.
Wickenburg’s only fire station is located at 734 W. Wickenburg Way. That’s about seven miles from Wickenburg Ranch.
Residents there have voiced concerns that not only are their fire insurance rates rising, but some insurance providers have threatened to pull their coverage from Wickenburg Ranch.
The Town of Wickenburg, which annexed Wickenburg Ranch in 2013, has fire and emergency services clauses in the Development Agreement with Wickenburg Development Co.
“There’s no commitment on the Town. There’s commitments for the developer,” said Wickenburg Town Manager Vince Lorefice during an interview with The Sun last week. “The Town’s construction timeline and funding of additional staff are going to be as funds are available and when Council wants to commit those resources.”
The developer has agreed to give the Town three acres of land at Wickenburg Ranch for a fire station and a contribution of more than $800,000 toward the design and construction of a firehouse. Those things are to take place when the Town informs the developer its ready to proceed with the construction of the station, which the town is not, Lorefice said.
“I think the call volume is a factor, the resident count, and quite honestly, the finances to fund it,” Lorefice said. “”Growth generally pays for itself.”
Wickenburg Fire Department is also the professional services manager for Wickenburg Rural Fire District, which has a boundary of 88 square miles, including the nearly 32 square miles that make up the Town of Wickenburg. The fire department is comprised of two divisions, the Southern and Northern.
The entire district handled 1,706 calls in Fiscal Year 2018, including 178 in the Northern Division that encompasses Wickenburg Ranch. Thirty-three of those calls required responses to the development, and 62 percent of the 33 were of for medical services.
“That’s the tale of the tape about whether to build out there,” said Wickenburg Fire Chief Ed Temerowski. “We do have more call volume in the (Northern) area. A lot of it is district (outside town limits) and a lot are going to be the highway.”
Once a station is built at Wickenburg Ranch, the funding to operate the firehouse will strictly be on the Town of Wickenburg. The current budget for WFD is $1.8 million, but the town does receive about $500,000 from Wickenburg Rural Fire District. That makes for about a 70:30 ratio when funding the fire department.
“We expect the ratio to be the same out there (at Wickenburg Ranch),” Lorefice said. “It could reach $1 million at a full deployment level, but there are plans to utilize a hybrid model that should help defray costs.”
WFD has made quiet moves in anticipation of operating a fire station from the development. One such move was hiring a fifth firefighter per shift, which could put three members at the Wickenburg Way station and two at Wickenburg Ranch.
“Hiring that fifth man for that shift was directly implicated of how we were going to come up with the hybrid model to begin with,” Temerowski said. “The staffing model that we put in place this fiscal year is reflective upon what we are going to do in the future out there.”
Another area where WFD is prepared is the number of pieces of fire fighting apparatuses it has on hand.
“We have enough apparatus,” Temerowski said. “We won’t have to purchase any.”
The chief said the department has been preparing for a station at Wickenburg Ranch for about four years.
“We’ve been working on this since 2015,” he said. “Sites have been ID’d, and it’s in the cost analysis phase. There’s a lot of stuff going on. We’re figuring 15 to 17 months for the construction to start.”
Lorefice said the 2020-21 budget process is when residents will start seeing the new station become highlighted.
“This next budget year we will definitely start seeing line items in our budget and the setting aside money to build this,” the town manager said. “We as staff and Council, we are fully supportive of building it when it is the right time.
“We’re trying to be strategic to be sure we don’t make a bad decision. We’re trying to be good stewards of all our taxpayers’ money.”
The Town hasn’t asked the developer to convey the three acres and has not yet requested the $800,000, which is expected to be more when it is adjusted upward based on the Producer Price Index. The Town expects the construction to cost about $3 million. Along with the $800,000-plus from the developer, the Town is calculating the rural district will kick in between $1.2 and $1.4 million, leaving about another $1 million to be taken from town coffers to completely fund the construction.
“The Town can go into its reserves and pay for that,” Lorefice said. “I just don’t want to have a building sitting there that we can’t staff up.”
In the meantime, residents of Wickenburg Ranch may have to deal with increasing insurance rates and even the loss of insurance providers until the firehouse is built and staffed.
“It’s a legitimate concern,” Temerowski said. “I don’t know how we as a government can control what private insurance companies charge folks. The only thing that would assist them would be having a manned station there.”
