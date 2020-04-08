On April 2 and 3 the Wickenburg Ranch Men’s Golf Club held a tournament with all proceeds going in to a fund to support the Ranch’s facility hourly workers who are experiencing reduced hours and most of whom live in Wickenburg.
More than $6,000 was raised.
