Community Alliance Church of Wickenburg is celebrating its 35th anniversary within the Wickenburg community.
Everyone is welcome to join former and current church members at a variety of events.
• Friday, Nov. 8, 905 Falcon Dr. Praise and worship (6 - 8 p.m.) with ice cream social to follow
• Saturday, Nov. 9, Coffinger Park. Picnic (food provided) (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.) with a jumping castle for little ones; kickball for the rest
• Sunday, Nov. 10, 905 Falcon Dr. Sunday Services (8 and 10 a.m.)
Special guests joining are founding pastor Bob and Sue Goldenberg and former pastor Dave and Sheila Hunter.
