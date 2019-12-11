David Stander, a local financial advisor for the financial services firm Edward Jones, invites the public to attend a holiday open house from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Dec. 12 at 10 S. Kerkes St. Ste 1.
“We are happy to be part of the Wickenburg community and would like to express our appreciation for the confidence and support we receive year-round,” Stander said.
Light refreshments will be served.
In addition, Stander’s office is supporting Wickenburg’s local food bank by using his office as a drop-off location for a food drive. Visitors to the open house may help those less fortunate in the community by bringing in items to the Edward Jones branch office during the open house.
