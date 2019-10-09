The annual Wickenburg Christian Academy yard sale is a widely anticipated event every year with lots of treasures to be found: from furniture and crafts to games and gizmos – there is something for everyone. This year’s event is Saturday, Oct. 12 from 7 a.m. - noon on the WCA campus.
All proceeds from the yard sale benefit WCA junior high students as they raise money for their Washington, D.C. trip in April. Every other year, secondary teacher Mrs. Rigo takes the seventh- and eighth-grade students on a week-long study tour. In order to make the trip possible, students are busy fund-raising, and the yard sale this weekend is a big step toward the students’ goals.
Donations are being taken at WCA through Friday, Oct. 11 until 3 p.m. WCA is happy to help move larger items and furniture; contact the school office to schedule a pickup time. For more information on the Washington ,D.C. trip, to donate items, or for more information on WCA, contact the school office at (928) 684-5916 or office.wca@gmail.com.
