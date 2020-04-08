Nine potential candidates pulled packets to get on the primary ballot in August for the three contested Town Council seats, and that process eliminated two as the others seven submitted their information by the 5 p.m. Monday, April 6 deadline.
Wickenburg Town Clerk Amy Brown announced that BG Bratcher, Becky Rovey, Kristi Henson, Ed Messer, Margaret Nyberg, Nash Oliver, and Nohl Rosen will appear on the ballot. Barbara Luther and Shawn Clark did not submit their information by deadline.
Mayoral candidates Mayor Rui Pereira and Patty Sickles will face off Aug. 4 in the primary election, with the winner taking office Dec. 7. Pereira has to face the electors because he took the mayor’s office last year in a recall election, which calls for the new mayor to run again, if they choose to do so, in the next available election. Pereira defeated Sickles’ husband, Everett Sickles, in the recall.
Current council members Vice Mayor Royce Kardinal, Kelly Blunt, and Sam Crissman have declined to seek re-election. Candidates are duly elected in the primary if they receive a majority of the votes, according to Town Code. They would not have to face the voters again in the general election. If there are more candidates than seats, two candidates per seat will move on to the general election. If two seats remain after the primary election, then four candidates would advance.
Voters need to be registered by July 6 for the Aug. 4 primary, and by Oct. 5 for the Nov. 3 general election.
