A golf tournament to benefit Tonali Vigueria is being held July 20 at the Wickenburg Country Club, 1420 N. Country Club Dr. in Wickenburg. Check-in is at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
The entry fee is $45/person and the game is limited to 72 players. Game format is 18 hole – four person scramble, teams are picked by the players. Singles and doubles will be paired. The entry fee includes a golf cart, green fees and lunch. There will be a 50/50 pot, silent auction and live auction. According to co-organizer Connie Jenson, the auctions include a wide variety of desirable items, with the live auction beginning around 1:30 p.m. Non-golfers are welcome to take part. Hole sponsorships are $25. Registration deadline is today, July 17. Contact the Wickenburg Country Club to register (928)684-2011. To donate call (928)231-3783 and to be a hole sponsor call (928)671-1579. For more information go to wickenburggolfclub.com.
