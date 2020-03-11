By Jeanie Hankins
The Town of Wickenburg’s attorney is reviewing research presented last week in relation to the Chamber of Commerce’s use of Maricopa County’s Proposition 302 monies. While the Town does not have direct authority or oversight of the Prop 302 funding, it does have the authority over whether to designate the Chamber as the town’s Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), also known as official visitor center, and if it removed that designation, it could also potentially take the Prop 302 allocations.
Self-described professional in the travel and tourism industry for 35 years, and Las Vegas tour operator Desiree Stokes Blum, made a lengthy presentation to Town Council on Monday, March 2, during which she offered a “professional perspective” and “assessment on the Chamber’s use of funding.” She referred to “thousands of pieces of paper,” obtained from the Arizona Office of Tourism and apparently contained in a wicker basket which Councilman Chris Band carried on his shoulder as he arrived at the meeting. He later handed the basket over to Town Attorney Trish Stuhan.
Blum critiqued the Chamber during the presentation which showed the Chamber’s share of Prop 302 funding to be between $81,000 and $84,000 each year for the past three years. She also showed Chamber bed tax revenue and the amount of money made on the Chamber’s “fundraisers” – Gold Rush, Fiesta de Septiembre, Bluegrass Festival and Cowboy Christmas Poets Gathering. Blum also brought up the fact that the Chamber had not yet added the Henry Wickenburg House to its Downtown Walking Tour brochure, as it had contractually agreed to do in 2018, and several other criticisms of Chamber activities. (The presentation is available in video format on The Wickenburg Sun’s Facebook page.)
Blum said it was her advice that the Council should
• withdraw the DMO designation from the Chamber and in doing so regain control of the Prop 302 and bed tax (see related story) funds
• contract with a public relations firm
• develop a marketing strategy and brand campaign
• create a tourism focus group
• enlarge the visitor center role
• increase international visitation.
Following the presentation, several members of the public spoke for and against the Chamber’s continued operation as the DMO. Then, Council went into executive session to “seek legal advice.” When public session resumed, the basket of information was turned over to Attorney Stuhan, and Mayor Rui Pereira said the attorney would review it for “some possible legal issues.” Nothing further was discussed on the item. To view the agenda and presentations, visit http://www.wickenburgaz.org/101/Agendas-Minutes.
