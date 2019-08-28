The Wickenburg Conservation Foundation is celebrating 20 years of hard work building trails and preserving the Sonoran desert through an extensive array of educational programs for children and adults. The celebration will happen on November 2nd at Sophie’s Flat trailhead 5 miles NE of Wickenburg on Blue Tank Rd. Off Constellation Rd. Participants will be treated to a Dutch oven cooking demonstration and a delicious lunch, exhibits, musical entertainment and a fabulous raffle. There will be no charge for food and entertainment but spaces are limited so reservations are required. Those who are interested can register online at wickenburgtrails.org/events, call (623) 388-2759 or email info@wickenburgtrails.org.
