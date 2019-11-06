The American Legion Keller Draper Post 12 is offering free hamburgers and hot dogs for vets on Nov. 11.
The post is located at 176 N. Frontier St. All veterans are invited to stop by for a free burger or hot dog meal on Veterans Day, from noon - 2 p.m.
The traditional Thanksgiving potluck dinner for Post members and their families will be served 2-4 p.m. Nov. 28. The Post will provide turkey and ham.
