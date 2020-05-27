Arizona Department of Health Services reports there are at least six but not more than 10 COVID-19 cases in the Wickenburg area code of 85390, as of Monday, May 25.
This is the first week in which Wickenburg’s number for cases has fallen into the 6-10 range provided by the state.
Wickenburg Community Hospital reported it has performed 125 tests to date between its emergency department, acute unit and clinic, according to Brenda Crissman, WCH public information officer. The hospital reports six of those 125 tested were positive for COVID-19.
Wittmann’s positive case number increased this week from 15 to 17, and Salome now has 11 positive cases.
Morristown and Aguila continue to hold steady in the 1-5 range, and Congress, Wenden, and Yarnell each have yet to report a case.
Maricopa County reported 8,177 individuals with positive tests, an increase of 837 over the past week. There have now been 383 deaths due to the coronavirus in Maricopa County.
Yavapai County went from 267 positive tests to 284, an increase of 17 this past week. The county reports six deaths so far.
The state of Arizona went from 14,170 positive tests to 16,339, an increase of 2,169 this week. A total of 800 deaths have occurred in Arizona, with 117 deaths tallied this past week.
The U.S. has 1.7 million cases with 99,459 deaths.
The Center for Disease Control continues to remind people to stay home if they are not feeling well, wash their hands frequently and practice physical distancing.
