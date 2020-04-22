There are so many ways to volunteer with Hospice of the Valley — numerous opportunities to share your time, talent and heart with our patients and families.
To learn how to join our Hospice of the Valley volunteer family, visit hov.org/volunteer or call (602)636-6336.
Programs for our Patients and Families:
•Hospice Care – Personalized compassionate care for people nearing end of life and support for their families. Covered by Medicare and most insurance plans.
• Outreach Palliative Care – No-cost visits from a social worker to help chronically ill patients not on hospice.
•Palliative Care for Dementia – Services for those at any stage of dementia and their caregivers.
•Gardiner Home – An Inpatient Unit that is dedicated to caring solely for patients with dementia and providing respite for caregivers.
•Pediatric Care – Comprehensive care for medically fragile children with life-threatening conditions and emotional support for family members.
•Music, Massage and Pet Therapy – Comforting therapies that soothe patients and enhance quality of life.
•Saluting our Veterans – A program recognizing the unique contributions and needs of military veterans with visits from fellow veterans, who present pins and flags honoring our patients’ service.
•Quiet Moments – A lovely service offered by a social worker in group home settings to engage dementia patients with favorite interests and activities.
•11th Hour Companion – When family or friends cannot be present or would like additional support, a trained volunteer brings comfort at the bedside to patients nearing end of life in hospice care.
Programs for our Patients, Families and the Community:
• Perinatal Support – A program for expectant couples who are told their baby will not survive birth. No cost.
• Grief Support – Grief support for anyone in the community suffering loss from the death of a loved one.
Specialized grief support is also available for children, teens, young adults and families at the New Song Center for Grieving Children. No cost.
•Mindfulness for Caregivers and Community – Free meditation sessions for caregivers to reduce stress and depression. We also offer complimentary mindfulness sittings to anyone in the community at the Phoenix Art Museum every Thursday at noon.
• Senior Placement – A free program to help families find the right home placement for loved ones who can no longer manage by themselves.
• Health Care Decisions – How do you want to be cared for at the end of life? Assistance provided to families and patients completing living will and medical power of attorney forms. No cost.
• White Dove Thrift Shoppe – Our four thrift stores (soon to be five) in the Valley gladly accept donations to help fund charity care for those without financial means.
