Celebrate Henry Wickenburg’s 200th birthday Thursday, Nov. 21 with the Wickenburg Historical Preservation Society, the Town of Wickenburg and a number of other organizations and sponsors.
The celebration begins at 11 a.m. at the historic Henry Wickenburg House. Commencements and honors will be presented to Mr. Wickenburg’s remaining relative, Martina Wickenburg who will travel from Essen, Germany to attend the celebration. In addition, the Desert Caballeros Western Museum will host special items and information on the weekend’s activities throughout the day.
The historic Vulture Mine and Vulture City Ghost Town will host a celebratory dinner Friday, Nov. 22. Amongst the rolling mountains, lies the lovingly renovated remains of a city that once thrived off of gold. Dinner and a tour will be set in this historic landscape. For information and tickets, visit http://www.vultureminetours.com/henrys-200th-birthday.
The town’s heritage will be honored Saturday, Nov. 23 with special performances, activities and fun for the entire family.
The main activities will be centralized in historic downtown. The day will kick off on Apache Street with presentations and stage entertainment including:
• Native American Dancers
• Acclaimed archivist and author Lynn Downey
• Wickenburg High School Choir
• A Henry Wickenburg look-alike contest.
Stone Park, adjacent to Apache Street, will be filled with artisans and crafts along with a Vintage Flea Market. A classic car show, wagon rides and food vendors will line Apache Street while nostalgic games for children will also be set up in Stone Park including:
• Gunny Sack Races
• Relays
• Egg and Spoon races
• Gold panning.
The day ends with a traditional country barbecue, dance and a rockin’ western band that will take place in the Community Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. Bring an appetite for not only delicious food, but for the unique raffle that will have custom artisan goods.
Visit the exclusive Flying E Ranch for brunch and horseback rides Sunday, Nov. 24. For more information and tickets, contact info@flyingeranch.com or (928) 684-9690.
For a full schedule of events and more information visit www.wickenburgaz.org.
