Free Veteran’s Art Classes 6 p.m. every Wednesday throughout November at the Wickenburg Art Club. For more information call 928-684-0483
Free Women’s Health & Wellness Workshop 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 at The Wickenburg Ranch Movement Room. Please RSVP at 928-668-5510
Medicare Enrollment Event 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Community Center. For more information call 928-668-5510
Free Identity Theft Workshop 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Community Center. For more information call 928-668-5510
The Bellamy Brothers 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Del E. Webb Center - SOLD OUT!
Amigos del Hospital Benefit Trail Ride and Drive Thursday, Nov. 7 - 10 at Boyd Ranch. For registration call 928-668-1812
Guided Bird Walks 8:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 8-9 at The Hassayampa River Preserve. For more information call 928-684-2772.
40th Annual Bluegrass Festival Gates open at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8 thru 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 at Everett Bowman Rodeo Grounds. Admission required. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at the Chamber of Commerce office or call 928-684-5479.
Trappings of the American West Opening Exhibition 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov 9 through Dec. 1 at the Desert Caballeros Western Museum. For more information call 928-684-2272
Amigos del Hospital Annual Benefit Dinner 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at The Boyd Ranch. Register at wickhosp.com/foundation or call 928-668-1812.
Free Veteran’s Day Concert by the West Valley Youth Orchestra 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Community Center, sponsored by The Friends of Music.
Transit of Mercury Astronomy Viewing 8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at the DCWM Cultural Crossroads Learning Center. Admission required. For more information call 928-684-2272.
Wickenburg Fall Career Fair 9 a.m. – noon Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Community Center. For more information call Julie Pellam 928-668-0540
Free Medicare 101 Insurance Class 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Wickenburg Community Hospital Activity Room. RSVP by calling 928-668-5510.
