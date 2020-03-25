On Wednesday, March 18 Mayor Rui Pereira signed a Proclamation declaring a State of Local Emergency. As a result, all Town buildings will be closed to the public in order to protect the health and safety of the community and mitigate the effects and spread of COVID-19.
“We will do everything necessary to assure a continuation of essential services for Wickenburg residents, as we strive to protect and preserve our public health, the well-being of Town employees, and prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Pereira.
Residents are encouraged to conduct all Town business such as the paying of utility bills, applying for permits, and submitting work requests via online systems or over the phone by calling 928-668-5451.
UTILITY PAYMENTS:
BUILDING PERMITS:
WORK REQUESTS:
Effective Wednesday, March 25 at 7 a.m., Town Hall (including Wickenburg Municipal Courts) and the Public Service Center will have limited hours of operation.
• Town Hall (155 N. Tegner St.) including Wickenburg Municipal Courts will only be open on Mondays from 7 a.m. to noon.
• The Public Service Center (553 W. Wickenburg Way) will only be open on Mondays from 7 a.m. to noon.
• The Police Department will remain open. Visitor are asked to utilize the call box located at the main doors for 24 hours per day, seven days a week accessibility.
• The Fire Department will remain open for emergency walk-ins only.
• All town-sponsored special events, recreation programming, and facility rentals for groups larger than 10 are postponed until further notice.
• The Library and Learning Center will remain closed until further notice. All items have been renewed until April 15. The Electronic Book Collection and check out system is available to all existing patrons by downloading the Libby App on a mobile device. (Use library card number and the last four digits of phone number as the login.) Until further notice, the drop box system should be used to return materials. The library cannot accept donations until further notice.
The Town will continue to conduct daily business, and core services will not be affected, including fire-medical, police, trash, water, and other essential services, according to Town Manager Vince Lorefice.
With the closing of Town Hall and the Public Service Center to the public, limited staff will be onsite and other staff members will be telecommuting. Select services may be available by appointment. Call (928) 668-5451 for more information. Appointments will only be made with residents who have an urgent business requirement and can successfully answer a standardized list of health-related questions approved by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to determine potential risk.
The town’s website, https://www.ci.wickenburg.az.us/1289/COVID-19 is a resource for additional information on COVID-19 and all things Town of Wickenburg related. The Town also manages the following Facebook pages:
• Town of Wickenburg Az – Your Local Government
• Wickenburg Police Department
• Wickenburg Fire Department
• Wickenburg Parks and Recreation
• Wickenburg Public Library & Learning Center
