American Legion Keller Draper Post 12, 176 N. Frontier St., will host its annual Garter Girls spaghetti dinner Nov. 16.
The fun begins with live entertainment by Holly Jo Samsill from 4-7 p.m. She’ll be followed by a live auction, 50/50 drawing and a raffle. Dinner is to be served at 5:30 p.m.
Proceeds fund the Auxiliary’s Operation Jingle Bells program. Tickets are $10 and include one drink. This dinner is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.