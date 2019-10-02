A suspected love triangle led to house fire, the arrest of one man for alleged possession of a sawed off gun, and a SWAT team standoff resulting in the apprehension of a second man in Congress last week.
Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies, detectives and Criminal Investigations Bureau had been working on reports that Ivan Saavedra, 32, and Denver Noble, 39, both of Congress, had been in a continuing dispute over a female, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office media release. On Sept. 21, authorities conducted a traffic stop of Noble after they found out he was possibly in possession of a shotgun, and knowing he is prohibited from possessing a firearm. Noble told the deputies of the ongoing dispute and claimed Saavedra threatened him with a rifle the night before. Noble then surrendered a sawed off shotgun, and was arrested as a result. He was later released because of a medical condition, which required admission to a hospital, according to YSCO.
YCSO reviewed video surveillance on Sept. 24, which confirmed Saavedra was in possession of a shotgun and possibly fired it during a confrontation. He too is prohibited from possessing a gun, and has probation violation warrants from Yavapai and Maricopa counties, according to YCSO.
Also on Sept. 24, Noble’s house on Hylton Way in Congress was heavily damaged by fire. A preliminary finding by the fire investigator indicated the fire was human caused arson, and Saavedra was the suspect. Noble was found the following day in Dewey and was arrested for misconduct involving weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia, related to the Sept. 21 investigation. He was booked into Camp Verde Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.
Meanwhile, detectives were tracking down Saavedra due to his warrants and the arson investigation. On the afternoon of Sept. 25, authorities went to his home on Congress Way and attempted to call him out from the residence. The doors were dead bolted, and Saavedra did not respond. Detectives learned from other sources that Saavedra was inside the home. Based on confirmation that he was likely armed and in consideration of his past criminal history, YCSO’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) was called to the scene.
According to YCSO, around 4 p.m., the SWAT team arrived with YCSO’s recently acquired Armored Rescue Vehicle. Numerous attempts via a public address system were made directing Saavedra to surrender. He refused. Around 5 p.m., Saavedra called 911 and claimed he was not inside the home. Detectives were able to verify otherwise. SWAT team members later heard power tools being used inside the home. Saavedra later admitted via a phone call he had cut a hole in the bathroom floor. Saavedra was also becoming despondent and remained uncooperative. It was likely Saavedra wanted deputies to believe he had escaped through the hole in the floor and would not be found, according to the YCSO report.
After several attempts to seek Saavedra’s surrender, special equipment was used to secure an opening in the structure to deploy gas. Saavedra still did not exit. SWAT deputies eventually entered the home and after an extensive tactical search, found Saavedra hiding inside the bottom of a cabinet – see ph. Because the cabinet had a tight seal, along with Saavedra’s use of blankets wrapped around his face, the gas had little impact. The SWAT operation took over four hours and as a result, resulted in the arrest of Saavedra with no injuries to deputies or the suspect.
Saavedra was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on both warrants and will be charged with the arson of Noble’s home. He remains in-custody. Final bond has not been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.