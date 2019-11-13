Wickenburg Rotary Club is accepting donations of clothing and household items in order to raise money to be passed along to programs in the community. From now until Dec. 14, clean items in good condition can be dropped off at The Wickenburg Sun or to Double J Storage on America Street between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
Acceptable items include clothing, shoes, purses, belts, blankets, sheets, towels, tablecloths, curtains, and small items such as kitchen utensils, decorative pieces, toys, games and small electronics. The club cannot accept larger items such as furniture, mattresses, or large appliances.
Rotarians have a goal of collecting 15,000 pounds of goods. If the goal is reached, the club will receive $3,000. Rotary supports many community projects and provides annual scholarships to graduating seniors.
