On behalf of the 3,500 Arizonans who make up Cox Communications, Cox Charities announced its selection of 108 Arizona nonprofit organizations to receive nearly $570,000 in grant funding. Among the 108 organizations receiving donations were Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts, Arts for Kids and Camp Imagination grant request 2019 in the amount of $5,000, Desert Caballeros Western Museum, Cox First Fridays at Desert Caballeros Western Museum in the amount of $3,000, and Wickenburg Children’s cultural Organization, Bringing Music to Children/Children to Music in the amount of $3,000.
Most of the funds awarded came from the generous donations of Cox’s 3,500 Arizona employees. Since the program’s inception in 1996, Cox Charities has awarded more than $8 million to local Arizona nonprofits that support youth and education.
“Cox employees are deeply embedded in the communities we serve in Arizona and are committed to supporting and volunteering to make a difference,” said John Wolfe, senior vice president and southwest region manager for Cox Communications. “We are proud to stand behind so many nonprofit partners that are working hard to educate children and support families throughout Arizona.”
