Free Veteran’s Art Classes 6 p.m. every Wednesday throughout November at the Wickenburg Art Club. For more information call (928) 684-0483
Fall Career Fair 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Wickenburg Library. For more information contact Julie Pellam at (928) 668-0540
Free Medicare Insurance Class 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov 13 at Wickenburg Community Hospital Activity Room. RSVP (928) 668-5510
The 4 Italian Tenors 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at The Webb Center. For tickets and information call (928) 684-6624
Wickenburg Arts Festival, fine arts and crafts, Nov. 15-17, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Wickenburg Library, 164 E Apache St. Live music, food trucks.
Drop-in Tours at Desert Caballeros Western Museum 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. every Friday and Saturday beginning Nov. 15 through April 25, 2020. Free with the price of admission. Call (928) 684-2272
K9 Konnection Yard Sale 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15 – 16 at 455 Sagebrush Trail. For more information call (928) 232-2611
Tour de Ranch Bike Race 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Flying E Guest Ranch. $60 for adults, $30 for youth. Hosted by the Town of Wickenburg. Call to register (928) 668-0565
Writing Wild Workshop 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Wickenburg Library. Led by Kate McCusker. For more information call (928) 684-2665
Humane Society Rescue Round-up 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Ortega Parking Lot across from the Wickenburg Library. For more information call (928) 684-8801
Thanksgiving Luminary Walk 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Hassayampa River Preserve. Bring your own flashlight. For more information call (928) 684-2772
Annual Garter Girls Benefit Spaghetti Dinner 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the American Legion Building. Tickets for dinner are $10. Live Auction to follow entertainment and dinner.
National Take-A-Hike Day - Free Entry Day 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at the Hassayampa River Preserve. For more information call (928) 684-2772
An Evening with the Carlene Carter Trio 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov.17 at The Webb Center. (928) 684-6624
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.