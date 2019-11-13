Free Veteran’s Art Classes 6 p.m. every Wednesday throughout November at the Wickenburg Art Club.  For more information call (928) 684-0483

Fall Career Fair  9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Wickenburg Library.  For more information contact Julie Pellam at (928) 668-0540

Free Medicare Insurance Class  10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov 13 at Wickenburg Community Hospital Activity Room.  RSVP (928) 668-5510

The 4 Italian Tenors  7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at The Webb Center.  For tickets and information call (928) 684-6624

Wickenburg Arts Festival, fine arts and crafts, Nov. 15-17, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Wickenburg Library, 164 E Apache St.  Live music, food trucks.

Drop-in Tours at Desert Caballeros Western Museum  11 a.m. – 12 p.m. every Friday and Saturday beginning Nov. 15 through April 25, 2020.  Free with the price of admission.  Call (928) 684-2272

K9 Konnection Yard Sale  8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15 – 16 at  455 Sagebrush Trail.   For more information call (928) 232-2611

Tour de Ranch Bike Race 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Flying E Guest Ranch.  $60 for adults, $30 for youth. Hosted by the Town of Wickenburg.  Call to register (928) 668-0565

Writing Wild Workshop 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Wickenburg Library. Led by Kate McCusker.  For more information call (928) 684-2665

Humane Society Rescue Round-up 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Ortega Parking Lot across from the Wickenburg Library.  For more information call (928) 684-8801

Thanksgiving Luminary Walk  5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Hassayampa River Preserve.  Bring your own flashlight.   For more information call (928) 684-2772

Annual Garter Girls Benefit Spaghetti Dinner 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the American Legion Building.  Tickets for dinner are $10.  Live Auction to follow entertainment and dinner.

National Take-A-Hike Day - Free Entry Day  8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at the Hassayampa River Preserve.  For more information call (928) 684-2772

An Evening with the Carlene Carter Trio 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov.17 at The Webb Center.  (928) 684-6624

