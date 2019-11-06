Calling all ages to participate in celebrating Henry Wickenburg’s 200th birthday with the Henry Wickenburg Look A-Like Contest. Join in on the fun and get those creative juices flowing with the best costume. Judging will be held at 3 p.m. Nov. 23 in the Ortega parking lot on stage. First-, second- and third-place winners will be announced the same day with fun prizes.
To view the flyer, visit www.wickenburgaz.org and just click on the Henry Wickenburg 200th birthday logo.
For more information, contact Cindy Thrasher at (928) 684-5603.
