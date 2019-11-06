One of the oldest bluegrass festivals in the Southwest returns to Wickenburg for the 40th year this weekend.
The Four Corner States Bluegrass Festival and Fiddle Championship will take place Friday through Sunday, Nov. 8-10.
The Wickenburg Chamber of Commerce sponsored event features three headline bands entertaining the crowd all three days - Incidental Bluegrass,The Po’Ramblin’Boys, and Chris Jones and The Night Drivers.
In addition to the bands, contestants will compete in eight categories for prizes and cash awards, including championship designation categories such as fiddle, mandolin, flat pick guitar and banjo.
The festival is held outdoors at the Everett Bowman Rodeo Grounds, 935 Constellation Road, just 1/2 mile east of Hwy. 60. Limited reserved self-contained RV camping in Constellation Park can be arranged through the Wickenburg Chamber of Commerce, as well a limited space in the tent camping area.
The festival opens to the public at 11 a.m. Friday, with entertainment from 1 - 4:30 p.m. Gates open at 7 a.m. for breakfast Saturday and Sunday, and entertainment follows from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tickets for the Bluegrass Festival are: $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens, $10 for children; and three-day passes are $60, $40, and $25 at the gate.
There will be food and drink concessions, a beer booth, arts/crafts, and a designated Kids Zone from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. Covered grandstand bleacher seating is available.
The 40th annual Bluegrass Festival and Fiddle Championship is sponsored by Town of Wickenburg, Crescent Crown Distributing-Blue Moon-Coors Light, Jones Auto Centers, Wickenburg Community Hospital, Hensley Beverage Company, and 96.3 Real Country.
Organizers prohibit bringing in alcoholic beverages, dogs, food and coolers.
For more information and tickets, call the Wickenburg Chamber of Commerce at (928) 684-5479 or email events@wickenburgchamber.com.
