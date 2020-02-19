CCT Research, an innovative clinical site network that collaborates with senior living communities to make clinical trials easily accessible to elderly patients, has taken another step toward its mission of advancing Alzheimer’s research.
By partnering with Home Instead Senior Care, a leading provider of in-home care services for aging adults in Wickenburg, CCT can bring clinical trial information to seniors who choose to remain in their homes and receive visits from a team of specially trained CAREGivers.
“Many seniors and their families are interested in participating in clinical trials, but they’re unaware of the opportunities that are available,” said CJ Anderson, President of CCT Research. “Through the Home Instead network of more than 600 independently owned and operated U.S. franchises, we have the ability to bring this vital information directly to the people seeking it.”
Home Instead will begin distributing CCT clinical trial information through participating franchise locations in Arizona and Nebraska.
“I see this partnership as a valuable opportunity to help make a positive impact in Alzheimer’s research,” said Brian Huebner, owner of Home Instead Senior Care of Surprise, which serves the Northwest Phoenix area, including Wickenburg, Surprise, and Sun City West.
Huebner will be one of the first franchise owners to participate.
“Our CAREGivers work closely with clients and their families, so they know what medical conditions they may be facing—and which trials may be beneficial,” he said.
Since CCT began conducting research in 2018, the company has partnered with senior living communities to conduct clinical trials.
“CCT has been able to overcome common recruitment obstacles by bringing Alzheimer’s trials directly to impacted populations,” said Nick Bruggeman, CCT’s Vice President of Operations. “We partner with the country’s largest pharmaceutical companies to help bring new medications to market. But, more importantly, we’re able to provide patients and their families with an alternative care option.”
For more information about enrolling yourself or a loved one in one of CCT’s clinical trials, visit cctresearch.com/active-clinical-trials. To receive information about Home Instead Senior Care, visit homeinstead.com.
