By Shawn Byrne
Sun Editor/Photographer
Town Council approved the mayor to enter into an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) with Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) for the planning and construction to widen U.S. 93 and place four roundabouts from Wickenburg Ranch Way to Tegner Street.
Phase B of a two-phase project, also known as the “Gap Project,” will include roundabouts at Rincon Road, Cope Road, Scenic Loop and Vulture Mine Road. Frontage roads will be constructed to provide local access.
A spokesperson for ADOT said bids for the Gap Project are expected to be advertised in the summer.
“Once a contractor is selected, the State Transportation Board will award the contract in about 45 days,” said Ryan Harding with ADOT Communications. “We’re still working on the particulars for Phase A.”
Phase A, which is being funded by a private developer, includes improvements along U.S. 93 from Wickenburg Ranch Way and State Route 89. The Town of Wickenburg is not involved in Phase A planning. A roundabout will be constructed there, making for five new roundabouts and a total of eight in the Wickenburg area.
The projects are expected to improve traffic operations by providing adequate capacity for current and projected traffic volumes, improving intersections to reduce travel delays, and reducing the potential for crashes, according to ADOT.
Construction could begin on the Gap Project, or Phase B, as soon as late 2020 or early 2021.
