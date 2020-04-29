The Wickenburg Police Department reported the following citations and arrests between March 20 and April 20:
Robert Edwin Bennet, 77 of Mayer, was arrested and issued a criminal citation for misdemeanor endangerment and misdemeanor obstructing a public highway/thoroughfare in the 1300 block of Tegner Street.
Devon Trey Brown, of Phoenix, was arrested for felony possession of narcotic drugs and felony drug paraphernalia near East Wickenburg Way and Jack Burden Road. WPD reported 500 dosage units, including Oxycodone Hydrochloride, and 0.5 grams of cocaine were seized. Brown was transported to Fourth Avenue Jail in Phoenix.
Alejandro Ruelas and Thomas Fancher, both of Wickenburg, were arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct fighting in the 100 block of East Wickenburg Way, and Ruelas was also arrested for felony possession of marijuana and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. Fancher was cited and released. WPD reported 0.76 grams of marijuana were confiscated from Ruelas, who was taken to Fourth Avenue Jail.
Michael John Dormanen, of Wickenburg, was arrested for misdemeanor assault in the 100 block of East Wickenburg Way. Dormanen was transported to Fourth Avenue Jail.
Jose Luis Trujillo, of Phoenix, was arrested for speeding and driving with license suspended near Mile Marker 197 on Highway 93. Trujillo was transported to Fourth Avenue Jail.
Maria De Jesus Lauderdale, of Peoria, was cited and released for having an open container at Mile Marker 199 on Highway 93.
A report of criminal damage to a white, 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck on Palo Verde Drive was received. It was reported paint was poured into the gas tank. No arrests were made.
A report of criminal damage and attempted burglary on Val Vista Drive was received. No arrests were made.
A report of criminal damage to a red, 2003 Oldsmobile Alero Sedan on South Kerkes Street was received. No arrests were made.
WPD officers administered a 4 milligram dose of Narcan in response to a possible overdose call on Aircleta Drive. The subject was transported to Wickenburg Community Hospital.
Heather Amanda Eul, 72 of Wickenburg, was arrested for driving with no valid license, misdemeanor open container of spirituous liquor in vehicle, misdemeanor DUI to the slightest degree, misdemeanor DUI greater than .08, and misdemeanor extreme DUI greater than .15. Eul was cited and released to another party.
A report of third-degree burglary and the theft-control property was received. It was reported that a Harrington and Richardson .22 revolver was stolen from a vehicle located in the 1100 block of Tegner Street. No arrests were made.
Mary Elliot Kanuit and James Bartholomew Fitzpatrick, both of Wickenburg were cited and released for disorderly conduct on the 1800 block of West Wickenburg Way. Kanuit was cited for fighting, and Fitzpatrick for language/gestures.
Jesus Antonio Cardenas, of Wickenburg, was arrested for misdemeanor, assault – cause fear of pain and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on North Madison Street. Cardenas was transported to Fourth Avenue Jail. Cardenas was arrested again upon arrival at the jail for felony aggravated assault against a peace officer when he was being unloaded.
