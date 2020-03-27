Wickenburg Community Hospital not allowing visitors at hospital, clinics

Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) reported 508 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arizona, with eight deaths as of Thursday, March 26. Community spread is now considered “Widespread” with all counties reporting cases. The statewide community risk is “increasing with some areas of heightened risk,” according to ADHS.
There are still no confirmed cases in Wickenburg and surrounding areas. Maricopa County has reported 299 cases, and Yavapai County’s count is at five.
Wickenburg Community Hospital has enhanced its visitor restrictions. No visitors will be allowed in the hospital and clinic facilities.
There are two exceptions to the new visitor restriction:
- Pediatric patients (under the age of 18) may have one adult guardian accompany them.
- Individuals with physical or cognitive limitations or disabilities who require support may have one adult caregiver accompany them.
WCH has placed a moratorium on all elective surgeries to combat the spread of COVID-19 and in accordance to Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order. All remaining services remain open and are ready to receive and treat all patients.
“We encourage all patients to avoid rescheduling appointments for diagnostic and treatment services until they have communicated with their provider who has written the order,” said Peter Stachowicz, WCH chief ambulatory services officer. “COVID-19 may take months to completely clear out, and we need to work with the patient and their provider to determine if the need for this order is higher than the risk of potential infection before we reschedule.
“Curbside registration for all scheduled diagnostic and lab draw procedures have started in an effort to serve and support our patients.”
For more information, visit https://www.wickhosp.com/coronavirus-news/.
