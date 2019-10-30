By Shawn Byrne
Editor
The reasons abound to want to visit historic downtown Wickenburg for the First Friday Concert Series featuring Dan McCorison and The Steel Nickel Band, and they all add up to fun, according to organizers.
In addition to live music, food vendors, a beer garden, street market, fish fry, and local vendors will line Frontier Street between Yavapai and Apache streets from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.
“We’re really excited,” said Sarah Brown, Town of Wickenburg recreation coordinator. “This is our first one kicking it off. We have at least 12 confirmed vendors for the street.”
McCorison and the band are hoping to electrify the crowd with his original number, “Welcome to Wickenburg.”
“It’s like country rock,” McCorison told The Sun. “It’s a fun song about a guy who comes to Wickenburg trying to make big money in a jackpot rodeo.”
McCorison’s musical career started with his first band Dusty Drapes and the Dusters that opened for Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, and Linda Ronstadt.
“Great band,” McCorison said. “Dumb name.”
He’s worked with many well-known acts, and there is one that conjures up special feelings.
“My favorite act to work with was Minnie Pearl,” he said. “She was a wonderful lady. We got to back her up for a whole week. She was just tremendous. Minnie Pearl was a delightful person.”
McCorison vows to give the residents of Wickenburg a good show.
“Everybody in my band is a veteran musician, and I’m really proud to play with these guys,” he said. “We’re going to do a great job.”
Several local businesses will be participating at the First Friday Street Market, and others will be staying open later than normal to embrace those who are attending First Friday.
Desert Caballeros Western Museum will be celebrating the meaning of family from 5-7 p.m., according to a Town of Wickenburg press release. The traditions of Dia de los Muertos will be explored with a featured exhibit presented in partnership with Wickenburg High School that includes over 50 decorative ceramic skulls. The museum is also offering activities for the family, including face painting, make-and-take arts and crafts, and Community Ofrenda.
The Wickenburg Chamber tourism office will be open to the public during the concert for folks learn about the many other activities happening in Wickenburg.
Serape Bleu (144 N. Tegner St.) and The Twisted Dogwood (164 N. Tegner St.) are hosting an artist each as part of the festivities. Wittmann resident Margene Candela will be at Serape Bleu showing her handmade leather and bead bracelets, and another Wittmann resident, Lori Nicholson, will exhibit her western art at The Twisted Dogwood.
The two businesses have a backyard courtyard entrance located in the Caballeros Trail alley for those who would like to take a shortcut.
The Elks Lodge, host of the beer garden, will also have its doors open for its fish fry, and the American Legion and other food vendors will be available.
A local, charitable cause will be assisted at each concert series event, and the Town of Wickenburg is partnering with the Elks Lodge to support the Elks’ veterans programs. Donations of travel- or regular-sized hygiene items, new T-shirts, socks, and underwear are encouraged. Anyone bringing in an item to support the Elks Veteran Fundraiser during First Friday will be entered into a contest to win a set of tickets to see the Bellamy Brothers at the Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 7. Donations are requested to be dropped off at the Elks Beer Garden on Frontier Street. The winner of the tickets will be announced at the end of the concert.
Parking will be available along Yavapai and Apache streets, Washington Street, and at the Wise Owl Senior Center, 255 N. Washington St. Freedom Express will be offering rides to and from the event.
Public parking near the train on Frontier Street will be limited beginning Thursday, Oct. 31. The section of Frontier Street between Yavapai and Apache streets will close from 4-8:30 p.m. Friday.
“Wickenburg is a shining community,” said Katie Davidson, Town special events and facilities manager. “Collaboration like this is exactly what makes our town so special.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.