Volunteering is a wonderful way for people
of all ages to give back to their communities. While volunteers generally offer to help others, volunteering also helps the volunteers in various ways.
According to Child Trends, a nonprofit research organization focused on improving the lives and prospects of children and their families, studies have shown that kids who are involved in community service or volunteer in political activities are more likely than non-volunteers to have a strong work ethic as adults.
A 2013 study from researchers at Carnegie Mellon University found that adults over 50 who volunteered on a regular basis were less likely than non-volunteers to develop high blood pressure which is linked to both heart disease and stroke.
Finding the right volunteering opportunity can make the experience even more
enjoyable. When examining potential volunteering opportunities, prospective volunteers can consider a host of factors to find the right fit for them.
Personal/Professional interests
Would-be volunteers who can find a way to align
their personal interests and/or profession with a volunteering opportunity may enjoy their efforts more than if no such connection exists. For example, current or former athletes may enjoy coaching a local youth sports league, while amateur or professional cooks and chefs may enjoy the chance to prepare meals at local food banks or convalescent homes.
Many charitable organizations are in
need of operational help that helps them manage their day-to-day efforts smoothly. Experienced professionals may be able to fill these valuable roles. Accountants can offer to help organizations balance their books, while professional fundraisers may be able to help organize events for charities looking to raise money to meet their missions.
Time
Time is another important factor to consider. Some volunteering opportunities require greater time commitments than others, and would-be volunteers must be honest with themselves when assessing how
much time they have to offer.
Goals
Prospective volunteers should consider their reasons for volunteering and what they hope to
gain from their experience before choosing an
opportunity. Men and women who recently overcame an illness may find it most rewarding to work with an organization that raises awareness about that condition or disease. Parents who want to get their kids involved in volunteering should seek opportunities that allow youngsters to gain hands-on experience.
Volunteering is a great way to give back to a community. The experience of volunteering can be that much more fulfilling when volunteers find an engaging activity. For opportunities to volunteer in wickenburg visit wickenburgvolunteers.com.
