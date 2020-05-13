By Shawn Byrne
Sun Editor
An employee of Wickenburg Community Hospital and Clinics tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital announced May 8 in a statement. Privacy laws and confidentiality reasons prevents the hospital from disclosing the employee’s name or the department in which they work.
“We can share that this employee is not clinical and is in a non-patient care position at Wickenburg Community Hospital,” said Dede Schmallen, chief human resources officer. “We can also share that the employee is currently asymptomatic and feeling well at this time.”
Town of Wickenburg
Gov. Doug Ducey has loosened restrictions for barbershops, salons, retail stores and restaurants, but access to the Town of Wickenburg buildings will remain as-is for the time being.
“We have been talking strategy and how that would look,” said Vince Lorefice, Wickenburg town manager. We do need to hear from the governor to know how this would look. We are working, we just are not planning to change our approach this week.”
The Town has set up ways for its residents to not have to visit Town Hall unless absolutely necessary, such as making payments by phone, online, or dropping them off. The library continues to be closed to keep gatherings to less than 10 persons, and the pool isn’t expected to open anytime soon.
“We’ll always meet with customers and residents by appointment,” Lorefice said. “We’re trying to accommodate them and work without a level of exposure to our staff.”
As of Tuesday playgrounds were still closed, and the May 18 Town Council meeting was not going to be open for public attendance.
Data
Arizona Department of Health Services reports positive results by the zip code in which a person lives rather than where the test was conducted. As of Monday, May 11, Wickenburg, Congress, Wenden, and Yarnell each did not have a positive result reported. However, there are 13 confirmed cases in Wittmann. Morristown, Aguila, and Salome have reported positive results in the range of 1-5 cases.
There have been 5,915 confirmed cases in Maricopa County with 14 percent having been hospitalized. The county reported 250 deaths associated with COVID-19. Yavapai County has reported 180 cases with four deaths. The state of Arizona reports 11,380 cases and 542 deaths.
