By Shawn Byrne
Sun Editor
Happy Trails ATV Rentals of Arizona has had to make adjustments alongside just about every other business in Wickenburg during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. While the state of Arizona is under a “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” order, many people in the Wickenburg area and across the state cannot resist the temptation to enjoy the spring weather and outdoor activities.
Like golf and some other past-times, ATV riding is permitted under the order – provided proper precautions are in place. For Happy Trails ATV Rentals owner Shawn Clark, that means taking extra measures during the rental company’s checkout and check-in processes, as well in its daily shop operations.
“We are always concerned with our customers’ safety,” Clark said in a statement to The Sun. “In addition to the legal, safety, and operational briefings we provide every customer, we are also adding steps to our processes that adhere to the CDC’s COVID-19 Guidance Guidelines.”
Checkout process
Happy Trails has added five steps to its checkout process. First, reservations are required and riders will be organized into groups of no more than 10 to go through the company’s “Launch Steps” (contract talk, safety brief, operations demonstration, and trail talk). If multiple groups of 10 are present, staging areas have been prepared, as less than 10 riders is the requirement. Within groups, social distance rules are requested to be maintained at all times. Vehicle demonstrations are given with social separation guidelines being followed. Sign-out tech is then wiped down with sanitizing wipes and prepared for the next group.
Check-in process
Happy Trails has added four steps to its check-in process. All machines are washed with soap and water after every ride. Each machine is then sanitized with bleach-based chemicals on all touch areas (seat surfaces, steering wheel, controls, and dash surfaces). Helmets and goggles are washed and have a disinfectant applied to each item after every ride. Navigational tablets are cleaned, sanitized, and placed back into stock.
Shop and personnel preparations
The rental company has also added four steps to its shop and personnel preparations. Staff will wear latex gloves as appropriate. Staff has been instructed to maintain social distancing at all times. Frequent-touch surfaces in the shop are cleaned with bleach-based chemicals throughout the day. Restrooms are closed during the period of social distancing.
Happy Trails ATV Rentals of Arizona aims to bring enjoyment of the Arizona outback and promises some of the best trail experiences one can have. There are more than 700 miles of trails in and around Wickenburg.
Happy Trails offers self-guided tour rentals and guided tour rentals. For more information, call (602) 577-5167 or visit happytrailsaz.com.
