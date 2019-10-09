The Wickenburg “Nice Dirt” Garden Club will meet Monday, Oct. 14. This month’s program focuses on autumn vegetable gardening.
The club will meet at the Wickenburg Public Library and Learning Center, 164 E. Apache St., at 1 p.m. This month’s meeting offers advice about fall vegetable gardening and is presented by Betty Shaw, the club’s president. Some business may also be discussed.
