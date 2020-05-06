Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday, May 4 the next steps Arizona will take to gradually re-energize the economy based on what he called positive data trends. The governor issued an executive order allowing cosmetologists and barber shops to resume appointment-based services Friday, May 8 and restaurants and coffee shops to resume dine-in services with physical distancing measures on Monday, May 11. The governor’s office also released additional guidelines to keep customers and employees safe.
In addition, the governor issued an executive order requiring expanded reporting of COVID-19 related information to residents of long-term care facilities, as well as their next of kin and guardians and prospective residents.
“Arizona continues to focus on protecting public health, supporting those in need and ensuring we’re taking the necessary steps to return stronger,” Ducey said. “Our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 are working — and Arizonans are still encouraged to limit time away from home.”
Under the order, barbers and cosmetologists can resume operations Friday, May 8 as long as they establish and implement safety protocols and best practices, including using face coverings for employees and customers, operating by appointment only and following protocols as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. Department of Labor Division of Occupational Safety and Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS).
Additionally, restaurants and coffee shops can resume dine-in services Monday, May 11. The operators must establish and implement safety protocols and best practices, including enacting physical distancing policies, limiting the number of diners and following protocols as directed by the CDC, the United States Department of Labor Division of Occupational Safety and Health Administration and ADHS.
