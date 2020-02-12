By Jeanie Hankins
Wickenburg Town Council has decided to take an in-depth look at the future of the Community Center and consider whether to renovate it, sell it, or look for a partner to operate it. The crux of the consideration is the fact that while the building hosts a multitude of community activities, it operates at a financial loss year after year.
Council discussed the Community Center during its Feb. 3 meeting, and ultimately authorized Town Manager Vince Lorefice to form a task force to gather data, collect consensus and bring back options for consideration.
The Community Center was built in 1971 to answer the need for an event facility. Over the past 48 years, the building has been the center point for weddings, funerals, dances, quinceaneras, plays, concerts, school activities, craft fairs, gun shows, fundraisers and more. Many longtime residents of Wickenburg have fond memories made at the Community Center.
Since the early 1970s several other event facilities have been built at golf courses, the performing arts center and most recently the Hassayampa Event Center at the elementary school, Lorefice told Council during his Feb. 3 presentation. He said some of the options to consider for the future of the Community Center are:
• continue to operate the facility at a loss, and not make upgrades. He pointed out that the heating/cooling system, kitchen equipment and electrical wiring are all still original;
• continue to operate the facility at a loss and not make upgrades but increase user fees to reduce the cost of maintaining it;
• continue to look for partners to lease and operate the community center as a private venture;
• budget for renovations, increase user fees to recover part of the cost;
• explore selling the building and the parking lot, or selling the building only.
“The building is aging and needs upgrading. It’s 50 years old. We definitely need to put an investment into that facility,” Lorefice told Council.
He said the Community Center is not singled out in the Town’s budget, so accurate accounting will take some research, but Lorefice estimates the Town is losing $75-100,000 per year operating the Community Center.
He reminded Council that the Community Center was a focal point in last year’s discussions with the potential hotel developer, which had proposed to build in Heritage Square. While that developer is no longer interested in the project, Lorefice said another has surfaced and that entity is interested in purchasing the property, rather than entering a use agreement with the Town. Lorefice also said a local social club may be interested in purchasing the building so it could expand; and separately, a potential developer is eyeing purchase of the location for retail ventures.
During Council discussion, no one expressed much interest in selling the Community Center. “It’s a quality of life issue,” Councilmember Royce Kardinal said. “I would hate to displace all of those events. It hasn’t been maintained as it should have been over the life of the building. I would recommend a task force should study and survey it and make a recommendation.”
Councilmember Kristy Bedoian mentioned $1 million set aside last year for Community Center renovations. Following a referendum, which killed the hotel development adjacent to the Community Center, that money was instead used to purchase a building and property for a new police station. “We already had a million in the CIP (Capital Improvement Project fund), and when we released that money I said how are we going to get that back… It’s an emotional thing with the public. Already today, you wouldn’t believe the phone calls I got, and they say you’re not going to sell the community center are you.” Bedioan also said her business does well when the Community Center hosts special events, so selling it would not be her preference.
Councilmember Sam Crissman said they were “kicking the can down the road some more,” and asked how long before the water treatment plant would be paid off, implying some funding could be used for the Community Center afterward. “We need a long term plan for fixing it up,” Crissman said.
Councilman David Stander pointed out the Community Center ties in with several other not-for-profit services provided by the Town, such as the swimming pool, parks and library. He was in support of a task force to measure the community’s sentiment and possible funding solutions.
Councilman Chris Band concurred with talk of renovating the Community Center but seemed to not support the idea of it continuing to drain the Town’s coffers. “Let’s say you do all that and still lose money. Then what?” Band asked. “You wouldn’t run a business that way.”
Following the meeting Mayor Rui Pereira said he looks forward to the formation of a task force to measure the community’s vision for the beloved building. “It’s a great location with lots of memories. Lots of passionate people want that building to remain owned by the Town of Wickenburg…It’s a great asset for the community and I think we need to make it a priority,” Pereira said.
Lorefice said the next step is for Town staff to gather accurate data on operation of the building, as well as its maintenance needs. Once the information is compiled, Lorefice will form the task force and begin to work through possible solutions before going back to Council with its findings.
What’s your opinion? Send letters to the editor to editor@wickenburgsun.com or 180 N. Washington St., Wickenburg, AZ 85390.
