Join the Wickenburg Community Chorus as it proudly presents its annual spring concert “I Hear Music in the Air” at the First Presbyterian Church, 180 N. Adams St. This free performance at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8 promises to thrill the audience with its fine spring bouquet of songs in a variety of music planned for all to enjoy.

