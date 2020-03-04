Join the Wickenburg Community Chorus as it proudly presents its annual spring concert “I Hear Music in the Air” at the First Presbyterian Church, 180 N. Adams St. This free performance at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8 promises to thrill the audience with its fine spring bouquet of songs in a variety of music planned for all to enjoy.
Latest News
- Wranglers need comeback to earn victory in opener
- The DCWM Insider: What’s happening at the museum
- HRP poetry contest March 21
- Plentiful parking available in Yarnell for Hotshot Trail hikers
- USDA rep to discuss new community center
- Salome student council attends state convention
- Morristown opening community center, re-opening library
- WHS Theatre presents “The 25th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
Most Popular
Articles
- Maricopa County becomes largest county to approve Second Amendment sanctuary measure
- The effort was key..
- This Week in Wickenburg History
- Glendale man killed in US 93 crash
- Goodwill employee arrested for theft
- YCSO: Fire at Congress store ‘deemed suspicious’
- Thanks for support of Gold Rush Days
- Man arrested after discharging firearm within city limits
- This Week in Wickenburg History
- Ivy Claire McCloud
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.