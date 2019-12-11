Wickenburg Town Council tabled discussion on the proposed downtown redevelopment area (RDA)on Monday, Dec. 2. The topic was moved to the Jan. 16 agenda.
Mayor Rui Pereira did not publicly comment on the reason for the delay. In accordance with state law, an RDA is an area specially designated by town council to be in need of revitalization. The point of a designation is to help spur development and re-use of vacant or under-utilized property or buildings and give owners an opportunity to improve their property, according to Town planning documents.
The newly proposed RDA takes in downtown Wickenburg with Jefferson Street as the western boundary, and encompasses the end of South Washington Street, U.S. 60 to approximately Jones Ford, Constellation Road to the intersection with El Recreo and Tegner Street to encompass the Downtown Arena. Property owners in the proposed RDA were notified by mail. According to the letter, an RDA does not give the Town additional power over private property. A possible benefit of an RDA includes access to grant funds from state or federal agencies to enhance overall appearances of businesses in order to maintain the town’s unique character. Likewise, the Town may apply for state and federal monies for the same purposes, the letter explained.
For more information, contact Community Development Director Steve Boyle or Economic Development Director Pamela Green at (928) 685-5441.
Also during the Dec. 2 meeting, councilmembers voted 5-2 to not reappoint two long term members of a couple of commissions. Councilmemeber Kristy Bedoian took exception to the reappointment of Jim Tavary to the Economic Development Advisory Commission and Ron Badowski to the Finance Commission, arguing that because both men are “principals” on the Wickenburg Economic Development Partnership which had defaulted on a contract with the Town, they should not be allowed to serve on commissions. Following some discussion, Bedoian made a motion to exclude the two men from reappointment. The measure passed with Councilmember Royce Kardinal and Mayor Rui Pereira voting against the motion. “Both Ron and Jim have done a very good job for the commissions they serve on. It’s unfortunate that they were caught up in the WEDP mess,” Periera later told The Sun.
The vote left two positions empty, and as a result, Council will consider filling those on Dec. 16. Kathy Wright is a candidate for the finance commission, and Jacque Miller is in line for EDAC.
Also on the Dec. 16 agenda are consideration of a liquor license for Gila Monster Eatery; a rezone of property along West Vista Drive and a planned area development; a 43-acre plat for Parcel K at Wickenburg Ranch; accepting a donation of a canine for the police department; sale of real estate at N. Tegner Street and Palm Drive; and a code of ethics for public officials.
Town council meets at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 16. The public is welcome to attend and comment on agenda items or other items under the council’s jurisdiction.
