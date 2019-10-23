The First Presbyterian Church of Wickenburg, 180 N. Adams St., is hosting an indoor/outdoor yard sale from 8 a.m. - noon this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26.
The sale offers everything from Christmas decorations to bicycles, to small appliances and furniture.
The proceeds from the yard sale will benefit First Presbyterian Church.
Donations for the sale are being accepted until Oct. 23.
No clothing, large appliances or large furniture. For more information, call (928) 684-2836.
