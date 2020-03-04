The Hassayampa River Preserve is hosting a poetry contest for those who love both nature and writing.
The community is invited to submit their best nature-inspired poem or haiku to their poetry contest. The top 10 entries selected will be displayed throughout the preserve during the month of April to celebrate National Poetry Month, Arbor Day and Earth Day. All levels are welcome to enter.
Entries are limited to two poems per person. The top three winners will receive park day pass coupons. The top 10 will have their poems displayed at the preserve.
Submit entries by March 21 to poetrytrail@yahoo.com. Include name and phone number on the poem. For more information contact Suzi Minor (615) 429-2250.
