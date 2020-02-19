Theme: “All The Gold”

Sponsored By: Cox Communications & Wickenburg Chamber Of Commerce

Grand Marshals: Stan & Bette Watson

Best Over-All: Barn Buddies 4-H Club

Youth Entry: Hassayampa Elementary School

School Band: Wrangler Marching Band

Marching Unit: Sun City Poms

Horse Drawn: Young Living Essential Oils Hitch

Large Horse Group: Flying E Ranch

Small Horse Group: Bill Williams Mountain Men

Guest Ranch Entry: Kay El Bar Ranch

Commercial: Rusty Jones Dds Orthodontic

Wickenburg Business: El Ranchero Mexican Restaurant

Unique: Hearts Of Gold, Breast Cancer Network

Individual Auto: True West Magazine

Auto Convoy: Grand Canyon State Chapter Studebaker Club

Historical Entry: Wickenburg Funeral Home Historic Hearse

Adult Group: Wickenburg Garter Girls & Posse

Church Entry: The Potters House

Adult Colorguard: VFW Rangers Mounted Colorguard

Western Entry: Las Damas

Royalty: Yavapai County Fair Royalty

Not For Profit: Humane Society Of Wickenburg

Judges: Gilbert Melendez, Kathleen Towner, Carson Miller, Cindy & George Hunter

Announcers: Royce & Daryl Ferree, Terry Dolan & Denise Douthat, Darrel Stadel & Alan Abare, Stephanie Fornoff & Alison Stec , Patrick & Tara Mcdermott & Delaney Jackson, Howard, Andrew & Christian Carlson, Steve Wood & Julie Brooks, Duane & Cheryl Middleton, Cathy Billingsley, Karen Napier. Registration: Bill & Nancy Campbell, Daryl Ferree & Royce Kardinal. Parade Chairman: Brian Jones, Assistants: Cathy Weiss, Craig Hamilton, David Stander, Linda Finley, Jim Mcarthur, Brent Mckeever, Doug Roberts.

