Theme: “All The Gold”
Sponsored By: Cox Communications & Wickenburg Chamber Of Commerce
Grand Marshals: Stan & Bette Watson
Best Over-All: Barn Buddies 4-H Club
Youth Entry: Hassayampa Elementary School
School Band: Wrangler Marching Band
Marching Unit: Sun City Poms
Horse Drawn: Young Living Essential Oils Hitch
Large Horse Group: Flying E Ranch
Small Horse Group: Bill Williams Mountain Men
Guest Ranch Entry: Kay El Bar Ranch
Commercial: Rusty Jones Dds Orthodontic
Wickenburg Business: El Ranchero Mexican Restaurant
Unique: Hearts Of Gold, Breast Cancer Network
Individual Auto: True West Magazine
Auto Convoy: Grand Canyon State Chapter Studebaker Club
Historical Entry: Wickenburg Funeral Home Historic Hearse
Adult Group: Wickenburg Garter Girls & Posse
Church Entry: The Potters House
Adult Colorguard: VFW Rangers Mounted Colorguard
Western Entry: Las Damas
Royalty: Yavapai County Fair Royalty
Not For Profit: Humane Society Of Wickenburg
Judges: Gilbert Melendez, Kathleen Towner, Carson Miller, Cindy & George Hunter
Announcers: Royce & Daryl Ferree, Terry Dolan & Denise Douthat, Darrel Stadel & Alan Abare, Stephanie Fornoff & Alison Stec , Patrick & Tara Mcdermott & Delaney Jackson, Howard, Andrew & Christian Carlson, Steve Wood & Julie Brooks, Duane & Cheryl Middleton, Cathy Billingsley, Karen Napier. Registration: Bill & Nancy Campbell, Daryl Ferree & Royce Kardinal. Parade Chairman: Brian Jones, Assistants: Cathy Weiss, Craig Hamilton, David Stander, Linda Finley, Jim Mcarthur, Brent Mckeever, Doug Roberts.
