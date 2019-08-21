It’s August, and there’s not much to do outside in the blistering heat, but inside under the air conditioning, planners are putting the wheels in motion for a busy season of activity in Wickenburg, starting in just a couple of weeks.
A color run 5k, off-road bicycle race and huge birthday bash are new to Wickenburg’s event calendar this year, traditional entertainment is promised as always, and the Western activites continue to grow.
September
The season will start up with the 31st annual Fiesta de Septiembre Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Community Center. Friendly rivals will again give attendees the opportunity to decide who makes the best salsa, margaritas and guacamole. Traditional dances and a beer garden are also part of the offering sponsored by the Wickenburg Chamber of Commerce.
Friends of Music will kick off its season with entertainment Oct. 4, followed by concerts on Oct. 13 and Nov. 10.
October
On Oct. 12, the Chamber and Town of Wickenburg will bring in the 25th annual Fly-In and Car show. New this year, during the fly-in the Town will host a 5k color run at the airport. That same day the Friends of the Library will host a craft fair downtown, and Friends of the NRA will hold a banquet that evening at the Community Center.
A gun show will take place at the Community Center Oct. 18-20, and Wickenburg Walks to Boot Breast Cancer fundraiser will take to the streets Oct. 20. The month will finish up with a movie in the park on Friday, Oct. 25, and the new Out West Fall Fest sponsored by The Place Church and First Southern Baptist Church on Halloween.
November
The Town has moved its concert series from Saturday nights to Friday evenings. The first concert will take place on Nov. 1, followed by the La Senoras home tour and holiday market on Saturday, Nov. 2. The 40th annual bluegrass festival will grace the rodeo grounds Nov. 8-10, and Friends of the Library will hold another craft fair that same weekend.
Predicted to be an annual favorite, Tour de Ranch will by hosted by the Town and the Flying E on Nov. 16. A mountain bike race over nine miles of rough desert terrain with categories built for each level of participant from expert to youngster, will coincide with a day of family fun and an evening barbeque.
Wickenburg Historic Preservation Society and its partners are planning a long festive weekend to celebrate two centuries since the birth of the town’s founder, Nov. 21-24, 2019. Martina Wickenburg Hubrig, a living relative of Henry Wickenburg, will visit from Essen, Germany, and bring a gift from her city’s mayor to be presented to Wickenburg Mayor Rui Pereira. The birthday party will kick off on Thursday, Nov. 21 with a celebration at the Henry Wickenburg Historic House, including music, cake, guided tours and more. On Friday, the celebration will continue at Vulture City. Festivities will continue on Saturday in downtown Wickenburg with music, guest speakers, a “Treasures to Trashe’” yard sale, and a cowboy dance and barbeque.
Saturday, Nov. 30 will be a full day with a gem and mineral show, topped off by the Town’s annual Christmas tree lighting at Wishing Well Park and the Hassayampa River Walk that evening.
The Town’s concert series will roll in on Friday, Dec. 6, and the 31st annual Cowboy Christmas Poetry Gathering will ride in Dec. 6-7; Cops Who Care Car Show and Gift Drive will roar through on Dec. 13 to fill up the day prior to the Chamber’s 25th annual Christmas Parade of Lights that evening.
Then, 2020 starts out with a brand new activity as the Southern Arizona Livestock Association brings its show to town a youth compete for points with their goats, sheep, steers and more at the rodeo grounds.
Meanwhile, area roping arenas will be bustling with team ropings, barrel races and other activities. The Town-owned Everett Bowman Rodeo Arena is booked every day from October through April.
And remember, Gold Rush Days will be Feb. 14-16, 2020. This will be the 72nd time Wickenburg has celebrated its heritage with a parade, rodeo, carnival, arts and crafts and much more.
For more information on these events contact the Town of Wickenburg, the Wickenburg Chamber of Commerce, or the organization planning the activity. The Wickenburg Sun will publish updates and specifics as each event approaches.
Look for the latest edition of Destination Wickenburg magazine around town the first week of September with new stories and information on things to see and do Out Wickenburg Way.
