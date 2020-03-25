The COVID-19 pandemic has a large part of Wickenburg and its residents practicing social distancing – staying home, avoiding crowds and not touching other people. Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday announced the state has prepared a list of essential services in case he has to make the decision to designate Arizona as a “shelter in place” state.
Last week, Wickenburg Mayor Rui Pereira proclaimed a state of local emergency due to the crisis. The mayor’s proclamation was made to prepare the Town government for rapid response to maintain continuity of government.
The Town’s Emergency Operations Center has been open and closely monitoring Town personnel, daily operations and public interest activities. It is in constant contact with Maricopa and Yavapai counties emergency management systems.
The Town also released updated guidance for restaurants, bars, movie theaters and gyms. The Town is asking everyone to follow the guidelines prepared by the Arizona Department of Health. Restaurants should be exercising dine-out options only with curbside pick-ups and drive-thru service. Restaurants are allowed to deliver alcoholic beverages with the purchase of food. The Town and health department also want bars, movie theaters and gyms closed.
Wickenburg Community Hospital has implemented limited visitation in all of its facilities. Patients are allowed to have one healthy adult visitor (those not experiencing any flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache or tiredness), and visitors under the age of 12 years old will not be allowed in patient care areas.
Arizona Department of Health confirmed there are 139 individuals in Maricopa County with COVID-19 and two deaths, as of Monday, March 23. Yavapai County has reported three cases. There has not been a reported case in Wickenburg.
Gov. Ducey and state schools Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announced last week that schools are closed through April 10. Wickenburg Unified School Superintendent Dr. Howard Carlson has said the district will use this week to design educational resources that are expected to begin March 30. All area school districts are providing Grab-and-Go meals for children 18-years-old and younger.
Ducey’s list of essential services (businesses which would be allowed to remain open in the event of a shelter-in-place order) include health care and public health operations, human services operations, infrastructure operations, government functions, some business operations (grocery stores, medicine providers, outdoor recreation), charitable and social service organizations, media, and gas stations.
To see the governor’s complete list of “essential services,” visit azgovernor.gov.
