Wickenburg Town Council gave Town Manager Vince Lorefice a vote of confidence with a unanimous vote at Monday’s meeting.
“Overall, we feel Vince is doing a good job as town manager, and we appreciate all his efforts and his commitment to Wickenburg,” Mayor Rui Pereira said after Council returned from executive session. “We have approved a new contract and some new additions to his contract.”
Pereira then instructed Lorefice to return to Council at a later date with 10 goals that the town manager will focus upon over the course of the next year.
“We are also going to set some goals for him to follow,” the mayor said. “He will be reviewed based on those goals.”
Council entered executive session to consider Resolution No. 2250, which is to approve and authorize “the Mayor to execute a Second Amendment to the Employment Agreement” with the town manager, according to the agenda.
Vice Mayor Royce Kardinal made the motion, and after it was given a
second, the Town Council voted 6-0 in favor of the resolution. Councilman Kelly Brunt was absent from the proceedings.
Most of the meeting, minus the executive session, was spent by Council discussing whether the Town wanted to make changes to the way it holds study sessions.
All members of Council expressed their desire to ensure the community was included and had opportunities to be heard. Ideas bantered about included having study sessions on an off Monday from regular Council meetings, having study sessions an hour prior to regular Council meetings, and substituting one regular meeting for a study session.
Council decided to leave study sessions just the way they are as a result of its conversation.
Study sessions are basically done as agenda items at regularly scheduled sessions. After Council discusses a topic, it decides whether or not to instruct staff to bring the topic back to Council for more discussion and possible action at an upcoming regular meeting. If the topic proves to be pressing, a special session of Council will be scheduled.
Town Council meets again Oct. 21.
