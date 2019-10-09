Path to Wellness, a screening offered through a community collaboration, will host a free health screening in Aguila, aiming to identify chronic disease in their early stages in those at highest risk.
The Path to Wellness screening, open to the public, will be held from 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Aguila Volunteer Fire Department, N. First St.
This medical screening includes immediate on-site blood and urine test results and medical education, and is provided at absolutely no cost.
The event is staffed with medical professionals, with the ability to screen up to 80 attendees. Appointments may be scheduled in English or Spanish by calling the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona at (602) 840-1644 or (602) 845-7905.
The National Kidney Foundation of Arizona is a state wide nonprofit foundation dedicated to providing education about Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and helping kidney disease sufferers overcome the medical, financial and logistical challenges of CKD.
In 2013, the foundation commemorated its 50th anniversary of providing dynamic programs, direct patient support, kidney health initiatives and organ donation awareness.
For questions or more information, call (602) 840-1644 or visit www.azkidney.org.
