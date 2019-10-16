The Pink Ribbon Angels, a program of nonprofit Wickenburg Community Hospital Foundation is celebrating 11 years of providing free mammograms, diagnostic testing, ultrasound and biopsies to area residents who are uninsured and under-insured.
With help from WBCN’s Wickenburg Walks to Boot Breast Cancer annual event, the Pink Ribbon Angels have funded approximately 2,000 mammograms, including MRI and bone density tests to underserved patents with family history of breast cancer. Grants from the RH Johnson Foundation, Safeway Foundation, Quayle Foundation, and Wickenburg Ranch Women’s Golf Club have also funded state-of-the-art equipment for Wickenburg Community Hospital’s Breast Center of Excellence.
Mrs. Joan McDermott, founder of the Pink Ribbon Angel program will step down as director Nov. 1, 2019. Her successor will be Ms. Caroline Markham. Markham is a 16-year breast cancer survivor and shares McDermott’s passion to eradicate breast cancer.
“Joan has served the Program well” says Brenda Crissman, WCH Foundation Executive Director. “She’s a woman of great fortitude and has helped so many underserved individuals receive access to the same quality care associated with the diagnosis of breast cancer.”
To qualify, participants must be between the ages of 35 and 64 residing in Aguila, Congress, Hillside, Kirkland, Morristown, Peeple’s Valley, Salome, Wended, Wickenburg, Wittmann or Yarnell. For more information, please call Shannon Nelson at Wickenburg Community Hospital 928-684-5421.
Donations to the Pink Ribbon Angel Program can be made on line at www.wickhosp.com by clicking the DONATE button or checks can be mailed to Pink Ribbon Angels 520 Rose Lane, Wickenburg, AZ 85390.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.