Martina Wickenburg Hubrig, a great-great niece of Henry Wickenburg, came from Essen, Germany, to help celebrate Henry Wickenburg’s 200th birthday celebration, which took place Nov. 21-24, 2019. While she was here, she participated in the various events and visited Vulture City, the Wickenburg House, the Desert Caballeros Western Museum and Henry Wickenburg’s Pioneer Cemetery.
Hubrig collected information on Henry Wickenburg and took numerous photos during her stay and upon her return to Germany, contacted a filmmaker who compiled all the information and conducted interviews to create a short three-minute film about Henry Wickenburg. Although the film is in German, the thrust of the film is focused on Wickenburg.
There are segments from Henry’s birthday celebration showing the wagon procession that went from the museum to Ortega Parking lot, the Henry Wickenburg look-alike contest winner, Mayor Rui Pereira making his presentation to Martina Wickenburg and a clip showing the headlines in the Wickenburg Sun.
To view the video, conduct a google search, enter Martina Wickenburg Hubrig and click on her name. Scroll down to a photo of Hubrig standing next to a glass-curio cabinet, click on that photo and the video should appear on the right. The clip aired on German television Feb. 19.
