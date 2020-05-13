Anniversaries that end in zero are special, and that will be the case for the 40th annual Tour of Homes and Holiday Market that will be held in November. However, instead of touring homes, participants will tour four to five cactus gardens at selected homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
“The coronavirus has made home tours an issue this year,” said Betty Watt. “Homeowners don’t want strangers in their homes.”
The Tour of Homes and Holiday Market has been a staple in Wickenburg organized by Las Senoras de Socorro as a fundraiser for the Desert Caballeros Western Museum. Las Senoras now has about 150 members, but it began in the 1970s with 15 charter directors as an answer to another crisis.
The original museum was destroyed by fire in 1972, and Wickenburg women were asked to help raise funds and provide volunteers. Since that time, Las Senoras has raised more than $3.1 million and donated it to the museum.
There are four cactus gardens on the list for this year’s tour with a possibility of a fifth being added.
For more information about Las Senoras, visit www.lasenoras.org.
