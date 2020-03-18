The Wellik Foundation has granted more than $9.5 million to charitable organizations serving the Wickenburg area. The Wellik Foundation is in its grant cycle of accepting proposals that benefit and support the quality of life in Wickenburg through the following focus areas: maintain and promote the western lifestyle in the Wickenburg community, education, social services, health care, economic development, and the arts.
The 2020 Spring Grant Cycle began March 2 when the period for submitting Letters of Interest opened. This period will close at 5 p.m. March 20.
The full application period opens April 6 and closes at 5 p.m. April 24.
The Wellik Foundation is a supporting organization of the Arizona Community Foundation. For more information, visit azfoundation.org/grantopportunities.
