Saturday, Dec. 14 is the 2019 Year in Review at the Hassayampa River Preserve.
Join them from 5:30-7 p.m. as the preserve recounts this year’s highlights of natural events, wildlife sightings, and Preserve happenings from 2019 as Ranger Eric leads through a picture and video slide show in the historic Sanger building. For those who haven’t seen the wildlife trail camera videos yet, now is the chance. The preserve will also have luminaries set up around the garden for participants to enjoy.
No additional fees required beyond the regular $5 per adult (ages 13 and up) entrance fee; Maricopa County Parks annual passes honored here. This event will be co-hosted with Friends of Hassayampa (FoH) and snacks and beverages will be provided for a suggested donation to FoH. Space is limited. To register, call the Visitor Center at (928)684-2772
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.